Trade Titans Clash: US-China Tariff Tensions Escalate
The trade war between the US and China intensified as Beijing vowed to retaliate against President Trump's threat of an additional 50% tariff. With combined tariffs possibly reaching 104%, both nations grapple with the economic impact, while economists predict potential GDP setbacks for China.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-04-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 15:33 IST
China and the United States find themselves in an escalating trade war. Beijing responded to President Trump's threat of imposing an additional 50% tariff on Chinese imports by vowing to retaliate 'to the end'.
China's Foreign Ministry and Commerce Ministry condemned the US's actions, calling them 'blackmail'. They stated that any increase in tariffs would be met with countermeasures.
Economists express concern over the potential impact on China's GDP, while the US trade deficit with China looms large at USD 295.4 billion. Both nations are preparing for a protracted economic conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
