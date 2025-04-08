Trade Titans Clash: US-China Tariff Tensions Escalate

China and the United States find themselves in an escalating trade war. Beijing responded to President Trump's threat of imposing an additional 50% tariff on Chinese imports by vowing to retaliate 'to the end'.

China's Foreign Ministry and Commerce Ministry condemned the US's actions, calling them 'blackmail'. They stated that any increase in tariffs would be met with countermeasures.

Economists express concern over the potential impact on China's GDP, while the US trade deficit with China looms large at USD 295.4 billion. Both nations are preparing for a protracted economic conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)