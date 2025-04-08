Isolated Norfolk Island Business Faces Unique Tariff Challenge

Jesse Schiller and Rachel Evans, business owners on Norfolk Island in the South Pacific, are uniquely impacted by the Trump administration's tariffs, despite not exporting to the United States.

The couple's brand, Kooshoo, which produces plastic-free hair accessories originally in Japan and India, faces a 29% tariff. This anomaly has puzzled locals as other Australian territories received significantly lower rates.

Conversations suggest the mix-up might stem from a customs documentation error due to other places named Norfolk. Nonetheless, Schiller and Evans remain optimistic about overcoming these challenges.

