Left Menu

Isolated Norfolk Island Business Faces Unique Tariff Challenge

Jesse Schiller and Rachel Evans, owners of Kooshoo, a plastic-free hair accessories brand in Norfolk Island, face high U.S. tariffs due to a mix-up. Despite being part of Australia, Norfolk Island is charged 29% under Trump's tariffs, sparking local intrigue. The couple remains hopeful of overcoming these trade obstacles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 08-04-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 15:37 IST
Isolated Norfolk Island Business Faces Unique Tariff Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Jesse Schiller and Rachel Evans, business owners on Norfolk Island in the South Pacific, are uniquely impacted by the Trump administration's tariffs, despite not exporting to the United States.

The couple's brand, Kooshoo, which produces plastic-free hair accessories originally in Japan and India, faces a 29% tariff. This anomaly has puzzled locals as other Australian territories received significantly lower rates.

Conversations suggest the mix-up might stem from a customs documentation error due to other places named Norfolk. Nonetheless, Schiller and Evans remain optimistic about overcoming these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025