Rising CEO Compensation in India: A Detailed Overview

In an impressive turn of events, the median compensation for non-promoter or professional CEOs in India reached Rs 10 crore, marking a significant 13% increase as reported by the Deloitte India Executive Performance and Rewards Survey 2025.

This growth reflects a shift in compensation structures, wherein 60% of CEO pay is variable, encompassing 25% short-term incentives and 35% long-term incentives. This trend is echoed across other CXO roles, witnessing a rise between 7% to 11%, with a notable 60% fixed compensation and the remainder split between short- and long-term incentives.

Furthermore, the survey underlines an intensified focus on functional performance assessments, alongside a growing reliance on stock-based long-term incentives amid increasing shareholder scrutiny. Rising shareholder activism and shorter executive tenures are driving enhanced scrutiny on executive pay agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)