Sebi Joins Social Media: Introducing @SEBI_updates
The markets regulator Sebi has launched its official social media account, @SEBI_updates. This platform will provide notifications on regulations, orders, circulars, and press releases. The account is part of Sebi's efforts to offer quick updates to investors, corporates, intermediaries, and other stakeholders.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has stepped into the social media sphere with the introduction of its official X account: @SEBI_updates, as announced on Tuesday.
This new account will serve as a hub for Sebi's notifications, including regulations, orders, circulars, and press releases, to be shared instantly with its followers. These updates are also accessible via Sebi's website.
The regulator emphasized that investors, corporates, intermediaries, and other stakeholders can now easily receive timely updates by following the newly launched account, which went live on April 4.
