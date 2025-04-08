Sebi Joins Social Media: Introducing @SEBI_updates

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has stepped into the social media sphere with the introduction of its official X account: @SEBI_updates, as announced on Tuesday.

This new account will serve as a hub for Sebi's notifications, including regulations, orders, circulars, and press releases, to be shared instantly with its followers. These updates are also accessible via Sebi's website.

The regulator emphasized that investors, corporates, intermediaries, and other stakeholders can now easily receive timely updates by following the newly launched account, which went live on April 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)