RaviJa Financial's Bold Move: AURFIN Leasing Acquisition

RaviJa Financial Ltd (RFL) is making headlines with its latest acquisition of AURFIN Leasing Ltd, a well-established non-banking financial company based in Ahmedabad. This strategic decision reflects RFL's ambitious vision to expand its footprint in the financial sector.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone for RFL's growth plan. By acquiring AURFIN Leasing Ltd, which boasts a strong track record of 30 years, RFL aims to enhance its assets under management by 30% by capitalizing on AURFIN's robust market position in Gujarat.

The announcement comes from RFL CEO Vivek Gandhi, who highlighted the acquisition as a key step in realizing the company's expansion goals. RFL is a part of the RMG Group, a diversified entity based in Surat, which is involved in sectors like construction, textiles, education, and diamond trading.

(With inputs from agencies.)