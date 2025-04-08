RaviJa Financial's Bold Move: AURFIN Leasing Acquisition
RaviJa Financial Ltd (RFL) is acquiring AURFIN Leasing Ltd to boost its presence in the financial market. This strategic move by RFL aims to expand its assets under management by 30%, leveraging AURFIN’s established presence in Gujarat. RFL is part of Surat-based RMG Group.
RaviJa Financial Ltd (RFL) is making headlines with its latest acquisition of AURFIN Leasing Ltd, a well-established non-banking financial company based in Ahmedabad. This strategic decision reflects RFL's ambitious vision to expand its footprint in the financial sector.
The acquisition marks a significant milestone for RFL's growth plan. By acquiring AURFIN Leasing Ltd, which boasts a strong track record of 30 years, RFL aims to enhance its assets under management by 30% by capitalizing on AURFIN's robust market position in Gujarat.
The announcement comes from RFL CEO Vivek Gandhi, who highlighted the acquisition as a key step in realizing the company's expansion goals. RFL is a part of the RMG Group, a diversified entity based in Surat, which is involved in sectors like construction, textiles, education, and diamond trading.
