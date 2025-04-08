The Trump Effect: International Tourism to the US Declines

International tourism to the United States has experienced a significant decline, influenced by President Donald Trump's policies and rhetoric. Foreign visitors are increasingly opting for destinations other than the US, altering travel plans in response to perceived political hostility and reports of tourist arrests at the border.

Data from the federal government's National Travel and Tourism Office revealed an 11.6% decrease in international visits to the US in March compared to last year. This trend has prompted travel forecasting companies to revise their predictions, now anticipating a 9.4% decrease in international arrivals for the year, with Canadian travelers leading the drop.

Economic factors such as tariffs and a strong dollar, combined with political tensions, have deterred visitors, notably from close allies like Canada. The tourism industry is confronting financial losses, with expected international visitor spending decreasing by $9 billion, indicating the substantial impact of these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)