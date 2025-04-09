Markets Plunge Amid Intensifying Trade Tensions
Benchmark equity indices fell sharply due to escalating trade tensions, despite the RBI cutting key interest rates to support the economy. The US imposed a 104% tariff on Chinese imports, triggering significant market declines globally. RBI reduced the GDP growth forecast, hinting at a challenging economic environment ahead.
Benchmark equity indices witnessed a significant decline on Wednesday, reflecting the sharp downturn in Asian markets amidst growing trade tensions. Despite efforts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to bolster the economy with a 25 basis point rate cut, markets were destabilized by newly imposed US tariffs.
The US's recent implementation of a 104% tariff on Chinese imports compounded these woes, leading to a subdued performance on the Indian markets. The BSE Sensex dropped over 550 points initially, while the NSE Nifty fell close to 180 points. The Asian market downturn and reciprocal tariffs severely influenced investor sentiments.
Experts note that while the RBI's interest rate cut to 6% offers some respite to borrowers, the global trade turbulence presents significant challenges. Despite a volatile outlook, certain sectors, such as domestic consumption, remain robust, providing hope amid economic uncertainties.
