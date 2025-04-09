Left Menu

Greek Workers Strike for Higher Wages Amid Rising Living Costs

Greek workers staged a nationwide strike to demand higher wages in response to increasing living costs. Despite Greece's economic recovery, many households struggle with rising expenses. Unions criticized the government's wage policies, highlighting that minimum wages remain low compared to pre-crisis levels, while essential costs soar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 09-04-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 12:08 IST
A mass strike by Greek workers on Wednesday halted ferries, grounded flights, and brought trains to a standstill, as the nation's largest trade unions demanded better pay amidst escalating living expenses.

Despite emerging from a decade-long debt crisis, Greece's economic progress hasn't eased the financial burdens on many households. The conservative government, while boasting economic growth, has increased minimum wages by 35% to 880 euros. However, unions claim that rising costs of essentials like food, power, and housing keep citizens struggling.

With prices skyrocketing, GSEE, representing over 2 million private workers, emphasized the need for pay rises and collective labor agreements. The strike underscored the disparity between stagnant wages and surging costs, as the government faces pressure to further enhance minimum wages despite citing fiscal constraints.

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

