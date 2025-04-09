Greek Workers Strike for Higher Wages Amid Rising Living Costs

A mass strike by Greek workers on Wednesday halted ferries, grounded flights, and brought trains to a standstill, as the nation's largest trade unions demanded better pay amidst escalating living expenses.

Despite emerging from a decade-long debt crisis, Greece's economic progress hasn't eased the financial burdens on many households. The conservative government, while boasting economic growth, has increased minimum wages by 35% to 880 euros. However, unions claim that rising costs of essentials like food, power, and housing keep citizens struggling.

With prices skyrocketing, GSEE, representing over 2 million private workers, emphasized the need for pay rises and collective labor agreements. The strike underscored the disparity between stagnant wages and surging costs, as the government faces pressure to further enhance minimum wages despite citing fiscal constraints.

