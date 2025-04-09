Left Menu

Steel Strips Wheels Secures $5 Million Global Order

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd has won a $5 million order from a global automobile OEM, to be executed over five years. Production starts in 2026 at their Chennai plant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 12:55 IST
Steel Strips Wheels Secures $5 Million Global Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd announced on Wednesday that it has secured a substantial business order valued at USD 5 million from a prominent but undisclosed global automobile manufacturer.

The order, originating from a global Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) based in the southern hemisphere, is slated for execution over a span of five years, according to a regulatory filing by Steel Strips Wheels.

The development of this program has commenced, with full-scale production anticipated to begin in the fiscal year 2026 at the company's Chennai facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025