Steel Strips Wheels Secures $5 Million Global Order
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd has won a $5 million order from a global automobile OEM, to be executed over five years. Production starts in 2026 at their Chennai plant.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 12:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd announced on Wednesday that it has secured a substantial business order valued at USD 5 million from a prominent but undisclosed global automobile manufacturer.
The order, originating from a global Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) based in the southern hemisphere, is slated for execution over a span of five years, according to a regulatory filing by Steel Strips Wheels.
The development of this program has commenced, with full-scale production anticipated to begin in the fiscal year 2026 at the company's Chennai facility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- steel
- strips
- wheels
- automobile
- order
- OEM
- global
- Chennai
- production
- business
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Courtroom Clash: Venezuelan Migrants vs. Trump's Deportation Orders
Beijing's Diplomatic Release: A Move to Reassure Global Business Partners
Tariff Tensions: Markets Tumble on Global Economic Jitters
Infineon Amplifies Innovation: Unveils Global Capability Centre in Ahmedabad
Global Health Concerns: Rising TB, Bird Flu in Mammals, and Pharmaceutical Updates