Steel Strips Wheels Secures $5 Million Global Order

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd announced on Wednesday that it has secured a substantial business order valued at USD 5 million from a prominent but undisclosed global automobile manufacturer.

The order, originating from a global Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) based in the southern hemisphere, is slated for execution over a span of five years, according to a regulatory filing by Steel Strips Wheels.

The development of this program has commenced, with full-scale production anticipated to begin in the fiscal year 2026 at the company's Chennai facility.

