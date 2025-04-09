US Eyes Rich Opportunities in Pakistan's Untapped Mineral Wealth

US-based companies are showing keen interest in investing in Pakistan's largely unexplored minerals sector, which hosts some of the largest copper and gold deposits globally, the Pakistani government announced on Wednesday. Eric Meyer, a Senior Bureau Official for South and Central Asian Affairs at the US State Department, conveyed this interest directly to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a meeting in Islamabad, according to an official statement.

The interest follows Meyer's participation in the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum, a high-profile international summit aimed at luring foreign investment into the country's mining industry. In addition to gold and copper, Pakistan is rich in lithium and other critical minerals, driving substantial international attention.

Significant international firms, like Canada-based Barrick Gold, and officials from countries such as the United States, Saudi Arabia, China, and the United Kingdom attended the summit. The Pakistani military's assurance of security for foreign investors was highlighted by General Asim Munir, the country's army chief. Sharif urged US companies to seize the investment possibilities in the mineral sector, reaffirming the government's commitment to expanding international trade and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)