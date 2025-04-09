The Steel Standoff: Scunthorpe's Future Hangs in the Balance

The fate of the last UK plant producing steel from raw materials, Scunthorpe steel works, is under intense scrutiny as the British government remains undecided on nationalization amid a global trade war pushing for domestic steel supply security.

Owned by China's Jingye Group, Scunthorpe steel works may soon halt operations due to a shortfall in iron pellets needed for steel production, unless the government intervenes. Talks broke down after Jingye canceled orders during negotiations for increased government support.

Despite Jingye's investments exceeding 1.2 billion pounds, Scunthorpe's blast furnaces face potential closure due to unsustainable market conditions, tariffs, and environmental costs. With 2,700 jobs at risk, union officials urge immediate government action to preserve the historic site.

