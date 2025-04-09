Left Menu

The Steel Standoff: Scunthorpe's Future Hangs in the Balance

The UK government is considering nationalizing its last raw steel plant amid a trade war. The Scunthorpe steel works, owned by China's Jingye Group, risks shutdown without government help. The plant is a historic site with 2,700 jobs at stake, as global market pressures threaten its viability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:28 IST
The Steel Standoff: Scunthorpe's Future Hangs in the Balance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The fate of the last UK plant producing steel from raw materials, Scunthorpe steel works, is under intense scrutiny as the British government remains undecided on nationalization amid a global trade war pushing for domestic steel supply security.

Owned by China's Jingye Group, Scunthorpe steel works may soon halt operations due to a shortfall in iron pellets needed for steel production, unless the government intervenes. Talks broke down after Jingye canceled orders during negotiations for increased government support.

Despite Jingye's investments exceeding 1.2 billion pounds, Scunthorpe's blast furnaces face potential closure due to unsustainable market conditions, tariffs, and environmental costs. With 2,700 jobs at risk, union officials urge immediate government action to preserve the historic site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025