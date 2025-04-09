Falaknuma Express Coach Incident Sparks Safety Investigation

The detachment of two coaches from the Secundrabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express between Sumadevi and Mandasa stations has prompted an investigation by the East Coast Railways, officials confirmed to PTI.

Senior railway officials have dispatched the broken couplings and screws for meteorological testing, aiming to discover if atmospheric conditions or carbon deposits contributed to the failure. Mechanical engineers highlighted that coupling failures can indicate insufficient maintenance, but emphasized that each case warrants separate analysis and investigation.

The incident, which occurred at 7:09 a.m., necessitated the removal of coach A-1 for safety reasons, with passengers reassigned. The train, after adding a new coach in Bhubaneswar, proceeded without issue, supported by prepared vendors at strategic stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)