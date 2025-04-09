Left Menu

Falaknuma Express Coach Incident Sparks Safety Investigation

Two coaches of the Secundrabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express detached in transit, prompting an investigation by East Coast Railways. Broken couplings are undergoing laboratory tests to determine failure causes. Temporary adjustments ensured passenger safety and continued travel, while key stations prepared to meet traveler needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:09 IST
Falaknuma Express Coach Incident Sparks Safety Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The detachment of two coaches from the Secundrabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express between Sumadevi and Mandasa stations has prompted an investigation by the East Coast Railways, officials confirmed to PTI.

Senior railway officials have dispatched the broken couplings and screws for meteorological testing, aiming to discover if atmospheric conditions or carbon deposits contributed to the failure. Mechanical engineers highlighted that coupling failures can indicate insufficient maintenance, but emphasized that each case warrants separate analysis and investigation.

The incident, which occurred at 7:09 a.m., necessitated the removal of coach A-1 for safety reasons, with passengers reassigned. The train, after adding a new coach in Bhubaneswar, proceeded without issue, supported by prepared vendors at strategic stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025