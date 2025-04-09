Left Menu

Unruly Skies: Air India Passenger Incident Sparks Controversy

An Air India passenger allegedly urinated on a co-passenger during a flight from Delhi to Bangkok. The airline placed the unruly passenger on a no-fly list for a month. The incident has been reported to the DGCA, and an independent committee will assess the next steps.

An Air India passenger allegedly urinated on a fellow passenger during a flight from the national capital to Bangkok, according to sources.

In response, Air India reportedly placed the male passenger on a no-fly list for one month as an interim measure.

Air India's statement noted the incident, emphasizing that the cabin crew followed protocol and reported the matter to authorities.

The altercation involved two business class passengers, with one reportedly holding a senior position at a multinational company.

The case has been forwarded to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for further evaluation.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu commented that the ministry is assessing the situation, affirming potential action if necessary.

The standing Independent Committee will review the matter to determine further actions against the accused, following DGCA's standard operating procedures.

Past incidents, including a November 2022 flight from New York to Delhi and a December 2022 flight from Paris to Delhi, similarly involved passengers urinating on co-passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

