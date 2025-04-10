Left Menu

Changing Guard: T Koshy Steps Down as ONDC CEO

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an initiative by India's commerce and industry ministry, announces the resignation of its MD and CEO, T Koshy, after his three-year tenure. ONDC aims to support small retailers by creating an open network for transactions, reducing e-commerce giant dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) recently experienced a significant leadership change as T Koshy, its MD and CEO, stepped down at the end of his three-year term. This strategic initiative by the commerce ministry aims to empower small retailers.

ONDC's primary goal is to create an open network that allows buyers and sellers to transact independently of platform restrictions, thereby reducing the influence of powerful e-commerce players. The executive committee now temporarily manages his responsibilities.

The process of selecting a new MD and CEO is set to begin soon. ONDC, incorporated as a Section 8 non-profit company on December 31, 2021, is designed to provide an interoperable framework for digital commerce without being an intermediary or software.

(With inputs from agencies.)

