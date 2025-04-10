Prada's Bold Move: Reviving the 'Made in Italy' Luxury Dream

In a striking maneuver within the luxury fashion landscape, Prada has announced the acquisition of Versace, reviving aspirations for a leading Italian fashion conglomerate. This move realigns Versace under Italian control after its sale to U.S.-listed Capri Holdings in 2018, further highlighting Italy's ambition to fortify its standing in global luxury markets.

Despite Italian luxury brands producing a significant share globally, equivalent to 50-55% according to Bain, the country has often lacked a conglomerate to rival the scale of France's LVMH and Kering. Prada, now the largest Italian luxury group by revenue, aims to challenge this status quo following this significant investment.

Industry insiders mark Prada's acquisition as a crucial step under the leadership of CEO Andrea Guerra and anticipate a shift in Italian luxury dynamics. With other Italian companies like Moncler showing acquisition interests, industry's eyes are set on the strategic movements of Italian labels to establish a powerful, unified front in the luxury sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)