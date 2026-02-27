Yogi Adityanath Secures Massive Investments in Singapore and Japan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath returned on Friday from a highly successful four-day visit to Singapore and Japan, highlighting a new direction for the state's industrial growth.

The trip resulted in MoUs worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore along with investment proposals exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh crore, anticipated to generate employment for over five lakh youth.

The Chief Minister attended over 60 formal engagements and spearheaded three major investment roadshows. Key sectors targeted include green hydrogen, semiconductors, and logistics, aiming to boost Uttar Pradesh's global economic standing.