NTPC's Fiscal Power Surge: 33rd Year of Dividends

In a testament to its enduring financial strength, NTPC, India's largest electricity generator, has distributed a substantial second interim dividend amounting to Rs 2,666.58 crore to the power ministry for the financial year 2025-26.

In a statement released on Friday, the company announced this payout, representing 27.50% of its paid-up equity share capital, was officially handed over to Minister of Power Manohar Lal on February 27. This marks the 33rd consecutive year that NTPC has shared dividends with its stakeholders, demonstrating its stability and steady growth.

With an installed capacity surpassing 87 GW and an additional 32 GW under development, NTPC continues to play a pivotal role in addressing about a quarter of India's electricity demand, reinforcing its position as a cornerstone of the nation's power sector.

