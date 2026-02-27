Left Menu

NTPC's Fiscal Power Surge: 33rd Year of Dividends

NTPC, India's major power generator, paid a second interim dividend of Rs 2,666.58 crore for FY26 to the power ministry. This marks its 33rd consecutive year of dividends, highlighting its significant role in meeting the nation's electricity demand and ongoing growth in capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 22:40 IST
NTPC's Fiscal Power Surge: 33rd Year of Dividends
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a testament to its enduring financial strength, NTPC, India's largest electricity generator, has distributed a substantial second interim dividend amounting to Rs 2,666.58 crore to the power ministry for the financial year 2025-26.

In a statement released on Friday, the company announced this payout, representing 27.50% of its paid-up equity share capital, was officially handed over to Minister of Power Manohar Lal on February 27. This marks the 33rd consecutive year that NTPC has shared dividends with its stakeholders, demonstrating its stability and steady growth.

With an installed capacity surpassing 87 GW and an additional 32 GW under development, NTPC continues to play a pivotal role in addressing about a quarter of India's electricity demand, reinforcing its position as a cornerstone of the nation's power sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Floats Idea of 'Friendly Takeover' of Cuba

Trump Floats Idea of 'Friendly Takeover' of Cuba

 United States
2
Jammu and Kashmir Enforce New Measures to Curb Illegal Mining

Jammu and Kashmir Enforce New Measures to Curb Illegal Mining

 India
3
U.S. Lifts Sanctions Amid Sahel Re-Engagement with Mali

U.S. Lifts Sanctions Amid Sahel Re-Engagement with Mali

 Senegal
4
U.S. Producer Prices Surge Amid Tariff Impact and Inflation Concerns

U.S. Producer Prices Surge Amid Tariff Impact and Inflation Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026