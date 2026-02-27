Left Menu

AI Anxiety Sends Wall Street into Frenzy

Wall Street indexes slumped as AI concerns battered tech stocks, leading to steep monthly declines. Inflation worries further soured sentiment, with tech giants facing scrutiny over AI investments. Defensive sectors gained, while UBS downgraded U.S. equities, citing high valuations. Corporate moves, like Jack Dorsey's layoffs, impacted stock performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 22:42 IST
AI Anxiety Sends Wall Street into Frenzy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's indexes experienced a sharp decline on Friday as anxiety over artificial intelligence impacted technology stocks, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 poised for the deepest monthly losses since March 2025. Investor sentiment was further dampened by higher-than-expected inflation data.

Technology shares suffered substantial losses, with Nvidia falling 2.4% following a previous 5% drop, highlighting persistent concerns over AI spending. Broader indices saw declines in financial and technology sectors, with market players shifting towards more secure investments, including consumer staples and utilities.

Meanwhile, Jack Dorsey's Block soared 13.1% after announcing major workforce cuts aimed at enhancing AI integration. Dell reported optimistic projections for its AI server business. Amid these fluctuations, UBS reduced its U.S. equity recommendation to 'neutral', noting high valuations and uncertain global growth impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Floats Idea of 'Friendly Takeover' of Cuba

Trump Floats Idea of 'Friendly Takeover' of Cuba

 United States
2
Jammu and Kashmir Enforce New Measures to Curb Illegal Mining

Jammu and Kashmir Enforce New Measures to Curb Illegal Mining

 India
3
U.S. Lifts Sanctions Amid Sahel Re-Engagement with Mali

U.S. Lifts Sanctions Amid Sahel Re-Engagement with Mali

 Senegal
4
U.S. Producer Prices Surge Amid Tariff Impact and Inflation Concerns

U.S. Producer Prices Surge Amid Tariff Impact and Inflation Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026