Navigating Turbulence: The Push for Pilot Welfare in India

Following the death of a 36-year-old pilot due to a medical condition, the Airline Pilots' Association of India highlights the urgent need for regulations prioritizing pilot rest, safety, and humane scheduling. This incident raises concerns about mental health and working conditions in the Indian aviation industry.

Navigating Turbulence: The Push for Pilot Welfare in India
The recent and tragic demise of a 36-year-old pilot from Air India Express due to a medical condition has reignited debates on pilot welfare and working conditions. The Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA), representing around 800 pilots, is vocal about the pressing need for regulatory changes to improve pilot rest and safety.

Captain Armaan Chaudhary's untimely death has underscored the vulnerabilities associated with gruelling schedules. ALPA has emphasized the necessity for transparent regulations that ensure humane scheduling and prioritize pilots' mental health through accessible and stigma-free support systems.

Reacting to the incident, Air India Express expressed deep regret and advocated for privacy for the bereaved family. Plans are underway to phase in revised pilot duty and rest norms from July, aimed at mitigating pilot fatigue by ensuring adequate rest periods between flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

