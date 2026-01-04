Left Menu

Bridging the Gap: Addressing India's Mental Health Crisis

The Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) highlights a significant mental health treatment gap in India, with 80-85% of individuals not receiving necessary care. Despite advancements, high stigma and lack of awareness persist. Experts call for integrated mental healthcare, increased resources, and nationwide campaigns to improve access and reduce stigma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 15:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) has raised alarms about the alarming mental health treatment gap in India, where 80-85% of those suffering from psychiatric disorders remain without adequate care. National and global evidence amplifies this concern, as emphasized at the 77th Annual National Conference of the IPS, ANCIPS 2026 in Delhi.

Experts stressed that, while progress in treatment and awareness is evident, a substantial number of individuals with mental illness face exclusion from the formal healthcare sector. National Mental Health Survey data reveal India's treatment gap is among the widest globally, with widespread unmet needs.

Dr. Savita Malhotra, IPS President, and Dr. Nimesh G Desai spotlighted the dire impact of delayed treatment, stressing the need for community services, better integration of mental health into primary care, and essential policies to address a pressing national issue requiring urgent intervention.

