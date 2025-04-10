Left Menu

Escalator Fire Erupts at IGI Airport Terminal 3

A minor fire broke out in an escalator at IGI Airport's Terminal 3 near the food court. The fire was swiftly extinguished. The cause remains unknown at this time. Delhi Police are investigating, and no comment has been made by airport operator DIAL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:00 IST
A minor fire erupted in the rubber component of an escalator near the food court at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Thursday, an official announced.

According to Delhi Police, the blaze was quickly extinguished without further incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Additional Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani reported. As of now, Delhi airport operator DIAL has not issued any comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

