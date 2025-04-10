Escalator Fire Erupts at IGI Airport Terminal 3

A minor fire erupted in the rubber component of an escalator near the food court at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Thursday, an official announced.

According to Delhi Police, the blaze was quickly extinguished without further incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Additional Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani reported. As of now, Delhi airport operator DIAL has not issued any comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)