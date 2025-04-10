Nitin Gadkari: India's Export Opportunities Amid US Tariffs

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that the US administration's reciprocal tariff policy presents a significant opportunity for India to expand its export footprint globally. He noted the government's focus on reducing logistics costs through infrastructure improvement to compete with China in the export market.

Gadkari inspected the ongoing construction of a Rs 1,200 crore Multimodal Logistics Park in Pithampur. He highlighted that, currently, India's logistics costs are significantly higher than those of China, making Indian products less competitive internationally. To address this, logistics parks are developing across the nation.

The minister stated that the first phase of the logistics park, covering 255 acres, will complete in one to two years, revolutionizing export-import activities in western Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, through a new railway siding, local produce will efficiently reach major ports, further reducing costs and transport time.

