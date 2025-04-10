Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari: India's Export Opportunities Amid US Tariffs

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized India's potential to boost exports due to US tariffs, while striving to reduce logistical costs to compete better against China. Gadkari's inspection of a major logistics park project in Pithampur underlined its role in enhancing the region's export capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:42 IST
Nitin Gadkari: India's Export Opportunities Amid US Tariffs
Nitin Gadkari
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that the US administration's reciprocal tariff policy presents a significant opportunity for India to expand its export footprint globally. He noted the government's focus on reducing logistics costs through infrastructure improvement to compete with China in the export market.

Gadkari inspected the ongoing construction of a Rs 1,200 crore Multimodal Logistics Park in Pithampur. He highlighted that, currently, India's logistics costs are significantly higher than those of China, making Indian products less competitive internationally. To address this, logistics parks are developing across the nation.

The minister stated that the first phase of the logistics park, covering 255 acres, will complete in one to two years, revolutionizing export-import activities in western Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, through a new railway siding, local produce will efficiently reach major ports, further reducing costs and transport time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025