Left Menu

Family of three found dead in suspected suicide over debt

A couple and their adult son allegedly died by suicide here due to financial distress, police said. Police said the son had initially attempted suicide by slitting his wrist before hanging himself. The son is believed to have mentioned financial losses in a suicide note, which is being verified, the official said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-02-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 16:19 IST
Family of three found dead in suspected suicide over debt
  • Country:
  • India

A couple and their adult son allegedly died by suicide here due to financial distress, police said. The man (54), his wife (50), and their 24-year-old son were found hanging at their residence in Amberpet in the early hours of Tuesday. Police said the son had initially attempted suicide by slitting his wrist before hanging himself. Blood stains were found at the scene. A police official said personnel reached the house after receiving information about the deaths. The father and son were engaged in business, including running a hotel. The son is believed to have mentioned financial losses in a suicide note, which is being verified, the official said. The couple's daughter also lives in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Achraf Hakimi Faces Trial Amidst Rape Allegations

Achraf Hakimi Faces Trial Amidst Rape Allegations

 Global
2
Manipur CM Meets PM Modi to Discuss Peace and Development

Manipur CM Meets PM Modi to Discuss Peace and Development

 India
3
Nasuni Strengthens AI and Data Capabilities with Hyderabad R&D Hub Expansion

Nasuni Strengthens AI and Data Capabilities with Hyderabad R&D Hub Expansion

 India
4
Apple's U.S. Manufacturing Move: A Boost for Houston

Apple's U.S. Manufacturing Move: A Boost for Houston

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026