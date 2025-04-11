Helicopter Tragedy: Chaos Over Hudson River

A helicopter crash in the Hudson River near lower Manhattan shook the city on Thursday afternoon, according to the New York City Police Department.

Law enforcement sources told ABC News that fatalities were reported, although details on passenger numbers remain scarce. NYPD's rescue units are actively working on site as at least three survivors have been saved.

While the Federal Aviation Administration has yet to issue a statement, the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident. Video footage reveals emergency and police boats swarming the crash area. Residents are advised of potential traffic disruptions in Tribeca.

