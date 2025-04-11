Left Menu

Helicopter Tragedy: Chaos Over Hudson River

A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near lower Manhattan on Thursday afternoon, resulting in fatalities, according to ABC News. Rescue efforts are underway with New York police assisting. The FAA has not yet commented, and the incident led to emergency alerts in the Tribeca area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 01:53 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 01:53 IST
Helicopter Tragedy: Chaos Over Hudson River
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A helicopter crash in the Hudson River near lower Manhattan shook the city on Thursday afternoon, according to the New York City Police Department.

Law enforcement sources told ABC News that fatalities were reported, although details on passenger numbers remain scarce. NYPD's rescue units are actively working on site as at least three survivors have been saved.

While the Federal Aviation Administration has yet to issue a statement, the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident. Video footage reveals emergency and police boats swarming the crash area. Residents are advised of potential traffic disruptions in Tribeca.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025