Tragedy Strikes Hudson River: Helicopter Crash Claims Six Lives

In a tragic incident on Thursday, a tourist helicopter crashed into the Hudson River in New York City, claiming the lives of all six individuals on board, including three children. Mayor Eric Adams disclosed that the victims likely included a family from Spain along with the pilot.

Footage capturing the accident revealed a large object, presumed to be the helicopter, descending rapidly into the river. Following the impact, emergency and law enforcement vessels rushed to the scene in an attempt to rescue the submerged passengers.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are set to conduct a thorough investigation. This tragic event has reignited conversations about the safety protocols surrounding helicopter tours in congested urban airspaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)