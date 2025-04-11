Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Hudson River: Helicopter Crash Claims Six Lives

A tragic helicopter crash in New York City's Hudson River resulted in the deaths of all six passengers on board, including three children and a family from Spain. The Bell 206 chopper, part of New York Helicopter Tours, crashed shortly after takeoff, sparking discussions on air safety regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 04:44 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 04:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident on Thursday, a tourist helicopter crashed into the Hudson River in New York City, claiming the lives of all six individuals on board, including three children. Mayor Eric Adams disclosed that the victims likely included a family from Spain along with the pilot.

Footage capturing the accident revealed a large object, presumed to be the helicopter, descending rapidly into the river. Following the impact, emergency and law enforcement vessels rushed to the scene in an attempt to rescue the submerged passengers.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are set to conduct a thorough investigation. This tragic event has reignited conversations about the safety protocols surrounding helicopter tours in congested urban airspaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

