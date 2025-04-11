Left Menu

Mauritius Seeks India's Aid for Green Energy Transformation

Mauritius has reached out to India for technical collaboration in renewable energy to meet rising power demands and facilitate a green transition. India's team of experts is set to visit Mauritius to provide guidance on energy planning and renewable projects. The partnership strengthens Mauritius’s journey towards a sustainable future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 11:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid escalating power needs and a firm ambition to shift to cleaner energy sources, Mauritius has approached India for technical collaboration in the renewable energy sector. Such requests were disclosed by the Mauritian Energy Ministry, with plans for an expert team from India to visit this May.

Zeenat Guness-Gooljar, the Permanent Secretary at Mauritius' Ministry of Energy, confirmed that the visit represents a vital, tangible step following proposal submissions. Mauritius is experiencing substantial power demand, peaking at 567.9 megawatts as of February 2025. The nation faces challenges in energy security and seeks India's guidance in generation planning and regulatory frameworks.

Proposals submitted to India include various technical and financial assistance spheres, emphasizing renewable energy. Initiatives include pilot projects to test and eventually scale renewable solutions. Furthermore, Mauritius targets sourcing 60% of its electricity from renewables by 2030, with an interest in offshore hydrogen and expertise from India, exemplifying a robust bilateral cooperation in clean energy advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

