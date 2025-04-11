Germany's Infrastructure Crunch: Bridges to Nowhere?

Germany, a nation known for its efficiency, is grappling with the dire state of its infrastructure, particularly its bridges. Over 4,000 require modernization or replacement, threatening Europe's largest economy. This decay has led to sudden closures, causing widespread gridlock and impacting local economies.

In Dresden, a bridge collapse due to corrosion highlighted the urgency of the issue, prompting a widespread review of similar structures. The recent closure of a Berlin bridge, following the discovery of a crack, underscores the growing crisis. The government has swiftly allocated 500 billion euros for repairs over the next decade, yet challenges persist due to procedural and resource hurdles.

As Germany's potential coalition government emphasizes infrastructural development in its policy agenda, the focus is on executing projects efficiently and rapidly. Experts highlight the need for streamlined planning and faster approvals to prevent the deterioration from further damaging the economy and social cohesion.

