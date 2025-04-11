Left Menu

Yum! Brands Appoints Manish Jain to Lead India Digital & Technology Hub

Yum! Brands has appointed Manish Jain as the leader of its Digital and Technology India Global Capability Centre. Jain will drive the strategy and operations of the center, drawing from over 20 years of diverse global experience. Yum! Brands operates over 61,000 restaurants worldwide and continues to be recognized for its leadership and sustainability efforts.

New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:03 IST
Yum! Brands, the parent company of KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and Habit Burger & Grill, has named Manish Jain as the head of its Digital and Technology (D&T) India Global Capability Centre. Jain is set to lead the strategic and operational efforts of the center, reporting directly to James Watts, Yum! Digital & Technology's Chief People Officer.

The India GCC will innovate technology solutions and manage shared services for Yum! brands across the globe. Jain's appointment comes with a robust background of over two decades in global business services and capability centers, having worked in the U.S., Malaysia, and India.

Yum! Brands, headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, operates over 61,000 restaurants globally and recently received accolades from the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and Newsweek for its responsible practices. Taco Bell, one of its leading brands, ranked number one in Entrepreneur's Global Franchises Ranking for five consecutive years.

