Tragedy in Gurugram: Woman Alleges Gang Rape by Auto Driver and Accomplices

A 26-year-old Nepali woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men, including an auto-rickshaw driver, in Gurugram. Having boarded the vehicle while intoxicated, she later found herself in an unfamiliar room. Police have arrested the driver, and efforts are underway to apprehend the other suspects.

Updated: 27-02-2026 00:23 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 00:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

In a disturbing incident from Gurugram, a 26-year-old Nepali woman has alleged she was gang-raped by three individuals, including the auto-rickshaw driver ferrying her home. Local authorities confirmed the arrest of the driver, with police intensifying the search for the remaining suspects.

According to the victim's complaint, she was in Gurugram last Tuesday to visit a friend. When she couldn't connect with her friend, she reportedly consumed alcohol. While returning, she boarded an auto-rickshaw that already had three passengers.

Due to her inebriated state, she could not recall the events clearly and later found herself in a room within the Naharpur Rupa area. Police arrested the auto driver, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, who was remanded into judicial custody by a local court. Authorities are actively pursuing the other alleged assailants.

