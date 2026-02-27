Left Menu

Court Demands Action on Monkey Menace in Ghaziabad and Mathura

The Allahabad High Court has directed authorities to inform it of measures taken under existing SOPs to address the rising monkey menace in Ghaziabad and Mathura. A study will assess rhesus macaque populations and conflict hotspots. An action plan is due, with further hearings set for April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 27-02-2026 00:21 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 00:21 IST
Court Demands Action on Monkey Menace in Ghaziabad and Mathura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Allahabad High Court has instructed officials to update it on the steps implemented under current standard operating procedures (SOP) to address the escalating monkey issue in the state, focusing on districts such as Ghaziabad and Mathura.

A division bench comprising Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Kunal Ravi Singh issued the directive following a public interest litigation (PIL). Additional Advocate General Manish Goel emphasized the need for a systematic field study to evaluate rhesus macaque populations, identify conflict hotspots, and develop suitable management strategies.

The court set April 6 for the next hearing, following submissions that a year is needed for a comprehensive action plan derived from population and conflict data. Until then, existing SOPs and a proposed tentative plan from the Animal Welfare Board of India will guide efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

