Court Demands Action on Monkey Menace in Ghaziabad and Mathura

The Allahabad High Court has instructed officials to update it on the steps implemented under current standard operating procedures (SOP) to address the escalating monkey issue in the state, focusing on districts such as Ghaziabad and Mathura.

A division bench comprising Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Kunal Ravi Singh issued the directive following a public interest litigation (PIL). Additional Advocate General Manish Goel emphasized the need for a systematic field study to evaluate rhesus macaque populations, identify conflict hotspots, and develop suitable management strategies.

The court set April 6 for the next hearing, following submissions that a year is needed for a comprehensive action plan derived from population and conflict data. Until then, existing SOPs and a proposed tentative plan from the Animal Welfare Board of India will guide efforts.

