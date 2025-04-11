Tragic Helicopter Crash in Hudson River Claims Six Lives

A devastating helicopter crash over New York City's Hudson River resulted in the tragic loss of six lives, including a Spanish family with three children and the pilot. The crash also claimed the life of Agustin Escobar, CEO of Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility. The chopper, a Bell 206, operated by New York Helicopter Tours, plunged into the river after departing from a downtown pad, Mayor Eric Adams announced.

Videos captured the moment the helicopter made its descent, hitting the water upside down and submerging near Lower Manhattan. The scene quickly became one of chaos as emergency and police boats arrived, trying to rescue those on board. Sadly, four individuals were declared dead at the scene, and two others succumbed to their injuries in area hospitals, according to New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

The incident took place in a crowded airspace often filled with tour helicopters offering panoramic views of Manhattan. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are set to investigate the incident, with the latter leading the effort. In the past, helicopter safety has been a hot topic in the United States, especially after multiple fatal accidents have prompted calls for stricter regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)