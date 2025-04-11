Korea Expands Support to ILO with $2.8M Contribution for Global Jobs & Protection

On April 10, 2025, in Bangkok, the Government of the Republic of Korea signed a landmark agreement with the International Labour Organization (ILO), pledging an additional US$2.8 million to the ILO-Korea Partnership Programme (I-KORP), a move that underscores Korea’s growing role in global labor development and social justice. This increased funding brings the total contribution to US$11.95 million for the 2024-2026 period.

The expanded financial support will primarily focus on global initiatives aimed at facilitating the transition to a greener economy, improving youth employment and skills, and enhancing job creation across the Asia-Pacific region. One of the major beneficiaries of this funding is the Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection for Just Transitions, an initiative designed to foster job creation and social protection for vulnerable populations worldwide.

The agreement was formally signed by Park Il-Hoon, the Director General of the Ministry of Labour and Employment (MOEL) of South Korea, and Mia Seppo, the ILO’s Assistant Director-General for Jobs and Social Protection, at the ILO Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific in Bangkok. This collaboration marks another chapter in the strong and productive partnership between Korea and the ILO.

Park Il-Hoon expressed Korea’s pride in its transformation from a recipient of international assistance to a donor country, emphasizing the country’s long-standing commitment to supporting global development. “Since the inception of the I-KORP in 2004, we have seen the partnership grow from an initial contribution of US$500,000 to a robust and impactful collaboration. This new funding will not only boost ILO’s initiatives but also provide crucial support for countries seeking to navigate the complexities of the modern labor market,” said Park at the signing ceremony.

The ILO-Korea Partnership Programme is a key pillar of Korea's international aid strategy. The programme supports a variety of projects with a focus on labor market policies, youth employment, social protection systems, and the promotion of occupational safety and health standards across the globe. These projects are particularly important in the context of Asia-Pacific, a region that faces diverse challenges in terms of economic growth, inequality, and social protection.

In addition to financial contributions, Korea’s involvement also includes providing expertise in areas such as international labor standards, social protection systems, and the promotion of sustainable employment. The partnership has become a model for development cooperation, with the ILO regularly highlighting the positive impacts of Korea’s aid on the ground in various countries.

Mia Seppo of the ILO expressed her gratitude for the Republic of Korea’s support, acknowledging that this significant funding increase is a testament to the country’s continued commitment to decent work and social justice. “Korea’s continued support is not just about financial assistance—it’s a strong vote of confidence in the ILO’s ability to create real change,” said Seppo. “With this partnership, we can accelerate action towards more inclusive, sustainable, and resilient labor markets globally, including in the Asia-Pacific region.”

The 2024-2026 I-KORP funding cycle includes initiatives to enhance the accessibility of employment services and improve labor market policies, particularly targeting marginalized and vulnerable populations. Programs focused on the creation of decent work, particularly in the green economy, are expected to play a critical role in meeting the growing demands of climate change and economic transformation. Furthermore, the emphasis on youth employment and skills development is crucial for preparing the workforce of tomorrow in a rapidly changing global economy.

Since the launch of the I-KORP, the Republic of Korea has demonstrated a clear commitment to the principles of global solidarity and sustainable development. This commitment is reflected in the country’s steady increase in contributions to the ILO, which have grown exponentially over the years. The latest contribution serves as a demonstration of Korea's aspiration to expand its influence in international development and continue to advocate for social justice and decent work for all.

Looking ahead, the Republic of Korea intends to remain an active participant in global efforts to build inclusive labor markets and improve social protection systems. As global challenges related to economic inequality, climate change, and youth unemployment continue to evolve, Korea’s partnership with the ILO will be more critical than ever in driving meaningful change for the world’s most vulnerable populations.

This agreement further cements the Republic of Korea’s role as a key player in international development, reinforcing its transformation from a recipient to a donor of international assistance and positioning the country as an advocate for global labor rights, employment opportunities, and social justice.