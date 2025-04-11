Magicpin's Fashion Vertical Sees Remarkable 20% Growth

In a significant stride for the hyperlocal e-commerce industry, magicpin has announced a 20% increase in gross merchandise value (GMV) in its fashion sector. The company's GMV reached Rs 1,000 crore following strategic collaborations with over 100 new brands in the 2024-2025 fiscal period.

This expansion has enabled magicpin to broaden its fashion footprint to approximately 16,000 stores, bringing more than 250 brands under its platform. Such growth underscores the company's commitment to enhancing its offerings and market presence.

Notable brands such as Puma, US Polo, and Titan World have joined magicpin's platform, contributing significantly to this growth. These partnerships reflect a successful year, according to Naman Mawandia, magicpin CXO of Enterprise Brands, revealing the addition of 6,000 fashion stores across 20 cities in the past year.

