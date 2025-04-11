Odisha Announces DA Hike for State Employees and Pensioners

Odisha's government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, declared a notable increment in dearness allowance for state employees and pensioners on Friday.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office, the DA ratio will advance from 53% to 55% and will retrospectively apply from January 1, 2025. Employees are set to receive this adjustment in cash alongside their April salary payouts.

This initiative is poised to positively impact approximately 8.5 lakh state employees and pensioners, reaffirming the government's commitment to improving the economic conditions of its workforce.

