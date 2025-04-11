Odisha Announces DA Hike for State Employees and Pensioners
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a two per cent increase in dearness allowance for state employees and pensioners. This hike raises the DA ratio from 53% to 55% and will be effective retrospectively from January 1, 2025, benefiting 8.5 lakh individuals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-04-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 14:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Odisha's government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, declared a notable increment in dearness allowance for state employees and pensioners on Friday.
According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office, the DA ratio will advance from 53% to 55% and will retrospectively apply from January 1, 2025. Employees are set to receive this adjustment in cash alongside their April salary payouts.
This initiative is poised to positively impact approximately 8.5 lakh state employees and pensioners, reaffirming the government's commitment to improving the economic conditions of its workforce.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Govt raises dearness allowance by 2 percentage points for central govt employees, effective Jan 1: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Historic Rise: Dearness Allowance Boosts Benefits for Millions
Assam Cabinet Green-lights DA Increase for State Employees
Rajasthan Hikes DA for State Employees and Pensioners
State Government Boosts Dearness Allowance for Employees