VIP Clothing Expands Digital Reach via Zepto Partnership

VIP Clothing Ltd collaborates with Zepto to enhance digital presence and offer rapid delivery. This marks another step in VIP's online strategy, following their move with Swiggy Instamart. Brands like Frenchie now accessible on Zepto, aiming for wider consumer reach across several major Indian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 14:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Innerwear manufacturer VIP Clothing Ltd. announced a strategic partnership with Zepto to enhance its digital footprint by offering its products on the quick-commerce platform. This move is aimed at reinforcing VIP Clothing's presence in the digital marketplace, ensuring customers access high-quality innerwear more conveniently.

The collaboration enables VIP's brands, such as Frenchie, Feelings, and VIP, to be available for swift doorstep delivery via Zepto. This initiative aligns with the company's vision of accessibility and convenience in consumer purchases, as highlighted by Chairman & Managing Director Sunil J Pathare.

This partnership strengthens VIP Clothing's digital strategy, following the earlier launch on Swiggy Instamart. The availability of their products on Zepto targets key markets, including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Chennai, enhancing ease of access for urban consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

