VIP Clothing Expands Digital Reach via Zepto Partnership

Innerwear manufacturer VIP Clothing Ltd. announced a strategic partnership with Zepto to enhance its digital footprint by offering its products on the quick-commerce platform. This move is aimed at reinforcing VIP Clothing's presence in the digital marketplace, ensuring customers access high-quality innerwear more conveniently.

The collaboration enables VIP's brands, such as Frenchie, Feelings, and VIP, to be available for swift doorstep delivery via Zepto. This initiative aligns with the company's vision of accessibility and convenience in consumer purchases, as highlighted by Chairman & Managing Director Sunil J Pathare.

This partnership strengthens VIP Clothing's digital strategy, following the earlier launch on Swiggy Instamart. The availability of their products on Zepto targets key markets, including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Chennai, enhancing ease of access for urban consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)