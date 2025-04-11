Left Menu

2025's Ethnic Fashion Revolution: The Brands Redefining Tradition

In 2025, Indian ethnic fashion becomes bolder and more innovative. Five leading brands—Kalpraag, Sabyasachi, Rahul Mishra, Kalki Fashion, and Twamev—are redefining traditional wear with a blend of opulence, storytelling, affordability, and elegance. These brands offer diverse styles, making ethnic fashion a key player in style evolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:35 IST
2025's Ethnic Fashion Revolution: The Brands Redefining Tradition
Top 5 Ethnic Wear Brands in India - 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's love for ethnic fashion shows no signs of waning, with 2025 ushering in a new era of bold and innovative styles. From weddings to festive occasions, donning a kurta, sherwani, or lehenga remains a timeless tradition infused now with modern flair.

The year sees ethnic wear evolving with five standout brands at the forefront. Kalpraag leads the scene with its grand, theatrical designs featuring unique embroidery and vibrant hues, perfect for making a statement at any event. Meanwhile, Sabyasachi continues to be synonymous with luxury, offering pieces that capture India's rich heritage through handcrafted details like antique zari and velvet.

Rahul Mishra presents a quieter, artistic approach, emphasizing ethical and sustainable fashion with each motif hand-embroidered by village artisans. Kalki Fashion balances tradition and trend with affordable, fashion-forward outfits ideal for wedding guests and bridesmaids, while Twamev offers a minimalist take on menswear with refined bandhgalas and kurtas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025