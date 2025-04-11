2025's Ethnic Fashion Revolution: The Brands Redefining Tradition

India's love for ethnic fashion shows no signs of waning, with 2025 ushering in a new era of bold and innovative styles. From weddings to festive occasions, donning a kurta, sherwani, or lehenga remains a timeless tradition infused now with modern flair.

The year sees ethnic wear evolving with five standout brands at the forefront. Kalpraag leads the scene with its grand, theatrical designs featuring unique embroidery and vibrant hues, perfect for making a statement at any event. Meanwhile, Sabyasachi continues to be synonymous with luxury, offering pieces that capture India's rich heritage through handcrafted details like antique zari and velvet.

Rahul Mishra presents a quieter, artistic approach, emphasizing ethical and sustainable fashion with each motif hand-embroidered by village artisans. Kalki Fashion balances tradition and trend with affordable, fashion-forward outfits ideal for wedding guests and bridesmaids, while Twamev offers a minimalist take on menswear with refined bandhgalas and kurtas.

(With inputs from agencies.)