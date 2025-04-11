HDFC Securities Unveils Innovative F&O Dashboard on HDFC Sky

HDFC securities has announced the addition of a groundbreaking Futures and Options (F&O) Dashboard within its discount broking platform, HDFC Sky, aimed at democratizing access to professional-grade tools for all investors.

According to Mr. Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO of HDFC securities, the new F&O Dashboard signifies a pivotal development in delivering institutional-quality resources previously restricted to seasoned investors. 'Our mission has always been to give every investor the ability to leverage comprehensive analytics through technology,' Mr. Relli explained.

The advanced F&O Dashboard offers innovative features such as Smart Option Chain, Smart Future Chain, and an Activity Tracker, augmented with pre-configured strategies and market-indicative insights. These tools are geared towards optimizing investors' market navigability and real-time decision-making accuracy. HDFC Sky's latest enhancement embodies the firm's ongoing commitment to refining digital opportunities for India's investor base.

