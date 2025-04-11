Left Menu

India-US Trade Talks: New Horizons in Bilateral Relations

India and the US are set to finalize parts of their Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) within a 90-day tariff pause implemented by the Trump administration. Discussions aim to double bilateral trade from USD 191 billion to USD 500 billion by 2030, with video conferencing aiding negotiations.

In a significant development, India and the United States are advancing a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) during a crucial 90-day tariff pause. An official confirmed on Friday that a portion of this agreement could be finalized within this period.

Both nations have already established terms of reference to initiate negotiation talks, aiming to more than double their current bilateral trade from about USD 191 billion to USD 500 billion by 2030. The initial phase is targeted for conclusion by this year's fall.

While the Trump administration announced an additional 26 percent tariff on Indian goods entering the US earlier this year, it was suspended for 90 days. Throughout this period, India's efforts in the negotiations are furthered through video conferencing, with potential in-person visits to solidify progress.

