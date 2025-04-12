Dynamic Hiring Trends Anticipated for Financial Year 2025-26
A report anticipates a positive hiring outlook for 2025-26, with 45% of employers planning new permanent roles. Temporary roles gain traction at 26%, while 16% foresee no hiring. Sectors like retail and e-commerce are set for notable growth, while others show cautious hiring strategies.
- Country:
- India
The hiring landscape is poised for growth in the financial year 2025-26, with 45% of employers intending to create new permanent positions, according to a report released Saturday.
Data from Genius Consultants reveals shifting trends, as 26% of employers emphasize temporary or project-based roles. Despite widespread hiring plans, 16% of companies remain cautious, showing no hiring intentions.
Retail and e-commerce sectors anticipate significant recruitment surges, impacting logistics and warehousing. Other sectors like IT services, manufacturing, and renewables also forecast increased hiring, despite challenging economic conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)