Dynamic Hiring Trends Anticipated for Financial Year 2025-26

A report anticipates a positive hiring outlook for 2025-26, with 45% of employers planning new permanent roles. Temporary roles gain traction at 26%, while 16% foresee no hiring. Sectors like retail and e-commerce are set for notable growth, while others show cautious hiring strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 16:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The hiring landscape is poised for growth in the financial year 2025-26, with 45% of employers intending to create new permanent positions, according to a report released Saturday.

Data from Genius Consultants reveals shifting trends, as 26% of employers emphasize temporary or project-based roles. Despite widespread hiring plans, 16% of companies remain cautious, showing no hiring intentions.

Retail and e-commerce sectors anticipate significant recruitment surges, impacting logistics and warehousing. Other sectors like IT services, manufacturing, and renewables also forecast increased hiring, despite challenging economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

