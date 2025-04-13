Left Menu

Trade Tensions Hit Business Confidence in Asia

Moody's Ratings highlights that uncertainties in US trade policies, exacerbated by tariffs, risk undermining business confidence and consumer sentiment in Asia, including India. The escalation of US-China tensions poses significant risks to growth prospects. Although the tariff pause mitigates some risks, uncertainties remain overshadowing future trade agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 11:07 IST
Trade Tensions Hit Business Confidence in Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Moody's Ratings has flagged concerns that the ongoing uncertainties surrounding US trade policy could undermine business confidence and consumer sentiment across Asian nations, including India. These apprehensions are a consequence of the recent tariff adjustments imposed by US President Donald Trump's administration, notably the 125% tariff on China.

Despite a three-month delay in the implementation of reciprocal tariffs, except for China, a universal 10% tariff on US-bound exports remains in place. Moody's Ratings Senior Vice President, Nicky Dang, noted that the potential escalation of US-Sino tensions and a slowdown in China present considerable risks to the region's growth.

While economies with substantial domestic markets, such as India, might see some benefits, significant shifts in investment flows will likely take years. Moody's Analytics has also revised India's growth forecast for 2025 downward. The tariff pause, although mitigating some impacts, does not eliminate trade policy uncertainties, which continue to pose challenges for future global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025