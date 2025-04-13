Left Menu

Fatal Plane Crash in Upstate NY: Investigation Underway

A twin-engine Mitsubishi MU-2B plane with two people aboard crashed in a muddy field in upstate New York. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office confirmed fatalities, but details remain undisclosed. The crash site, 30 miles from Columbia County Airport, poses accessibility challenges. An NTSB team is investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copake | Updated: 13-04-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 11:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A twin-engine Mitsubishi MU-2B aircraft with two passengers onboard tragically crashed in a muddy field in upstate New York over the weekend, as confirmed by local authorities.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call around noon, with Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore stating that the crash resulted in fatalities, though the exact number of casualties has not been disclosed.

The plane, intended to land at Columbia County Airport, went down approximately 30 miles away near Copake, NY. The difficult terrain complicates recovery efforts. The National Transportation Safety Board has dispatched an investigation team to determine the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

