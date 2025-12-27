Left Menu

Delhi Police's Massive Crackdown Ahead of New Year: Operation Aaghat 3.0

The Delhi Police launched Operation Aaghat 3.0, cracking down on organized crime in southeast Delhi ahead of New Year celebrations. The operation led to 966 apprehensions, seizure of arms, drugs, and illegal liquor. The police intensified actions with over 600 personnel to ensure safe and crime-free festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 15:37 IST
In a decisive move to curb organized crime and ensure public safety ahead of New Year celebrations, the Delhi Police has launched 'Operation Aaghat 3.0' in southeast Delhi. This large-scale operation has resulted in 966 apprehensions and the confiscation of numerous illegal items, including arms, drugs, and liquor.

The crackdown, which enlisted over 600 police personnel, was strategically aimed at preventing any untoward incidents, particularly in residential and vulnerable areas, by targeting habitual criminals and organized crime syndicates. Among those apprehended, 331 individuals were arrested under various legal acts, and additional measures were implemented against 1,306 individuals for diverse violations.

During the comprehensive operation, authorities managed to recover an array of illegal items, such as 21 country-made pistols, 12,258 quarters of illicit liquor, and 6.01 kg of ganja. Enhanced patrolling and night surveillance significantly reduced street crime-related PCR calls, setting a safer precedent for the upcoming New Year festivities.

