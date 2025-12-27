Left Menu

Delhi's Educators to Benefit from Revamped Professional Development Courses

Teachers in Delhi are set to enhance their professional skills through newly reopened online training courses. Offered by SCERT under the NISHTHA program, these courses cover themes from foundational literacy to digital wellness. Enrolment is open until March 2026, and aims to update educators’ pedagogical skills extensively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 15:45 IST
Delhi's Educators to Benefit from Revamped Professional Development Courses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Teachers in government and private schools across Delhi are preparing to enhance their professional skills as the local government reintroduces a suite of online training programs for the current academic year.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has announced that multiple professional development courses, including the NISHTHA program and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) courses, will be available for educators at all schools.

Among the offerings are courses in Foundational Literacy and Numeracy and Early Childhood Education, delivered in multiple languages. A wide range of contemporary themes will be covered, including cyber safety, digital wellness, and media literacy. Enrolment is open via the DIKSHA portal until March 2026, and completion must be by mid-March that year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash Over Revenue: Indian Government vs. Reliance—Resolution in Sight

Clash Over Revenue: Indian Government vs. Reliance—Resolution in Sight

 India
2
Kerala's Drive for Inclusive Voter Registration Gains Momentum

Kerala's Drive for Inclusive Voter Registration Gains Momentum

 India
3
Kashmiri Harassment Sparks National Security Concerns

Kashmiri Harassment Sparks National Security Concerns

 India
4
Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025