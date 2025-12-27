Delhi's Educators to Benefit from Revamped Professional Development Courses

Teachers in government and private schools across Delhi are preparing to enhance their professional skills as the local government reintroduces a suite of online training programs for the current academic year.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has announced that multiple professional development courses, including the NISHTHA program and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) courses, will be available for educators at all schools.

Among the offerings are courses in Foundational Literacy and Numeracy and Early Childhood Education, delivered in multiple languages. A wide range of contemporary themes will be covered, including cyber safety, digital wellness, and media literacy. Enrolment is open via the DIKSHA portal until March 2026, and completion must be by mid-March that year.

(With inputs from agencies.)