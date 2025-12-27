Left Menu

Tarique Rahman's Controversial Return and Voter Registration in Bangladesh

Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of the BNP, completed voter registration formalities in Bangladesh after 17 years in exile. There is controversy over his addition to the voter list close to the election date. The Awami League questions the legality, given Rahman's political history and timing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka/Newdelhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 15:41 IST
Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), marked his official reintegration into Bangladesh's political framework on Saturday. After a long self-exile in London, he finalized his registration for a national identity (NID) card, setting off a chain of discussions.

Under heavy security, Rahman visited the Election Commission (EC) in Dhaka, where he provided the necessary biometric data for voter list inclusion. This move has sparked heated debate, with the Awami League criticizing the legality of his late voter registration amid the election schedule.

Rahman's imminent role in the upcoming February 12 elections adds a layer of complexity to an already charged political atmosphere in Bangladesh. As tensions escalate, his actions could have significant implications for the electoral process and its legality.

