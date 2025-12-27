Congress Leads 'MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan' Against New Employment Law

The Congress party is set to initiate a nationwide campaign, 'MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan,' in protest against the repeal of the UPA-era rural employment legislation MGNREGA. The campaign will begin on January 5, as announced by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The party argues that the Narendra Modi government's decision has sparked widespread anger among the populace.

During the Winter Session of Parliament, the VB-G RAM G Bill, designed to replace the 20-year-old MGNREGA, was passed despite considerable opposition. The new act promises 125 days of wage employment for rural workers. Kharge emphasized that MGNREGA was more than just a scheme; it was enshrined as the 'Right to Work' in the Constitution.

Kharge highlighted concerns over the VB-G RAM G Act, particularly the cost-sharing clause that places additional financial burdens on state governments. He criticized the legislation for lacking proper consultation and described it as a move to undermine the poor. The Congress's response will include activities both within Parliament and through public demonstrations.

