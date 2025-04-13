Tragedy in the Air: Renewed Calls for Helicopter Tour Safety

New York Senator Chuck Schumer has demanded the suspension of New York Helicopter Tours' operations after a tragic midair breakage led to the helicopter's plunge into the Hudson River, killing a Spanish family of five and the pilot, a Navy SEAL veteran.

Addressing the media, Schumer called for an immediate halt to the company's flights, urging the National Transportation Safety Board to thoroughly investigate the incident. He also appealed to the Federal Aviation Administration to intensify safety inspections of helicopter tour companies, accusing them of prioritizing profits over passenger safety.

The crash has reignited safety debates surrounding aerial sightseeing excursions in New York City. Despite efforts to regulate the industry, including capping flight numbers, accidents persist, leading critics to push for a ban on nonessential helicopter flights over the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)