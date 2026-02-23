Left Menu

India Steps Up on Medical Tourism Stage

India is enhancing its medical tourism ecosystem by improving coordination between ministries and authorities. Union Health Minister JP Nadda highlighted India's healthcare strengths at the 'Advantage Health Care India' summit, aiming to build international confidence through cooperation and advanced medical services.

23-02-2026
India is making significant strides to bolster its standing in the medical tourism industry. Efforts are underway to streamline collaboration among ministries, regulatory bodies, and accreditation groups as part of an ongoing push to enhance the country's healthcare offerings.

Speaking at the 'Advantage Health Care India' summit, Union Health Minister JP Nadda emphasized the importance of medical value travel as a key facet of India's global healthcare initiatives. He pointed to India's top-notch clinical services, robust governance frameworks, and an unwavering dedication to patient-centric healthcare.

Nadda expressed optimism that the summit would open doors for deeper collaborations among international stakeholders, urging them to capitalize on India's potential as a reliable healthcare partner. He praised India's skilled medical professionals and advanced infrastructure, which offer cutting-edge treatments across a spectrum of specialties.

