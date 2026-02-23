Artificial Snow: Boosting Gulmarg's Winter Tourism Future
As climate change affects weather patterns in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah advocates for artificial snow to bolster tourism and winter sports. While attending the Khelo India Winter Games, Abdullah emphasized the need to adapt infrastructure to ensure continued success in the sports and tourism sectors.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has championed the introduction of artificial snow in Gulmarg to enhance its tourism appeal and establish it as a premier winter sports destination. Speaking at the Khelo India Winter Games, he noted that evolving weather patterns necessitate updates in infrastructure to maintain the venue's success.
Abdullah highlighted Gulmarg's prominence as a host for winter sports in India, emphasizing the need for innovative approaches like artificial snow, similar to international practices. The recent Winter Olympics in Cortina demonstrated the effectiveness of such measures, and Abdullah is committed to replicating these methods locally.
Addressing gender participation in winter sports, Abdullah acknowledged the rising involvement of women as a positive development, stressing the importance of providing appropriate facilities and coaching. He expressed hope for increased medal-winning performances from Jammu and Kashmir athletes on the global stage.
ALSO READ
Omar Abdullah Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid Leadership Speculations in INDIA Bloc
Omar Abdullah Backs Rahul Gandhi Amid Leadership Speculations in INDIA Bloc
Khelo India Winter Games Spark Off with Spectacular Laser Show
Khelo India Winter Games: Gulmarg Set for Snowy Showdown
No Hike in Power Tariff Since 2023, Says Omar Abdullah