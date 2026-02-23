Artificial Snow: Boosting Gulmarg's Winter Tourism Future

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has championed the introduction of artificial snow in Gulmarg to enhance its tourism appeal and establish it as a premier winter sports destination. Speaking at the Khelo India Winter Games, he noted that evolving weather patterns necessitate updates in infrastructure to maintain the venue's success.

Abdullah highlighted Gulmarg's prominence as a host for winter sports in India, emphasizing the need for innovative approaches like artificial snow, similar to international practices. The recent Winter Olympics in Cortina demonstrated the effectiveness of such measures, and Abdullah is committed to replicating these methods locally.

Addressing gender participation in winter sports, Abdullah acknowledged the rising involvement of women as a positive development, stressing the importance of providing appropriate facilities and coaching. He expressed hope for increased medal-winning performances from Jammu and Kashmir athletes on the global stage.