China's Export Surge Amidst US Tariff Challenges

China's export industry experienced a surge of 12.4% in March year-over-year, motivated by a race against impending US tariffs initiated by President Donald Trump, according to government data.

Despite a 4.3% dip in imports, China's trade surplus with the US hit $27.6 billion, capitalizing on increased export volumes.

President Xi Jinping's regional tour underscores China's strategy to diversify trade ties with Southeast Asian nations and beyond, highlighting the growing importance of regional partnerships in a complex global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)