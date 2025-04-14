Left Menu

China's Export Surge Amidst US Tariff Challenges

In March, China's exports surged by 12.4% compared to the previous year, as businesses aimed to outpace new US tariffs. The trade surplus with the US reached $27.6 billion. Southeast Asia and Africa saw significant export growth. President Xi Jinping embarked on a regional tour, emphasizing trade relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 14-04-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 11:08 IST
China's Export Surge Amidst US Tariff Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

China's export industry experienced a surge of 12.4% in March year-over-year, motivated by a race against impending US tariffs initiated by President Donald Trump, according to government data.

Despite a 4.3% dip in imports, China's trade surplus with the US hit $27.6 billion, capitalizing on increased export volumes.

President Xi Jinping's regional tour underscores China's strategy to diversify trade ties with Southeast Asian nations and beyond, highlighting the growing importance of regional partnerships in a complex global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025