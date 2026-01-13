Left Menu

Egypt Dreams: Hassan's Quest for Glory at Africa Cup of Nations

Hossam Hassan, Egypt's coach, praises the quality at the Africa Cup of Nations as his team advances to the semi-finals against Senegal in Morocco. Despite past criticism, Hassan remains focused and confident in Egypt's potential, with star player Mohamed Salah eager for a national victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:09 IST
In a testament to the growing prowess of African football, Egypt's coach Hossam Hassan applauded the quality showcased at the Africa Cup of Nations as his team gears up for the semi-final clash against Senegal this Wednesday. The tournament, ongoing in Morocco, offers a fierce competition, a sentiment Hassan echoed noting its intensity and the skill of participating players.

Hassan, a seasoned former striker who triumphantly won three editions of the tournament as a player, now takes on a coaching role, leading Egypt in a pursuit of their first title since 2010. Despite facing criticism for narrowly advancing past Benin and Ivory Coast, Hassan remains unfazed, committed to the strategy that brought Egypt to this stage.

With eyes on a potential title, much attention centers on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's quest to clinch a national trophy. Teammate Mahmoud Trezeguet expressed confidence in Salah's ability, predicting that Egypt's game plan, coupled with Salah's skill, might just defy the odds against Senegal.

